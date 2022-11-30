Iraqi PM visits holy Iranian city of Mashhad

After arriving in Mashhad, the Iraqi Prime Minister went to visit the holy shrine of 8th Shia Imam, Reza (AS).

A meeting with the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi is one of the plans of Al-Sudani's trip to Mashhad.

A number of Iraqi ministers were accompanying the Iraqi premier.

The Iraqi delegation arrived in Iran for a state visit on Tuesday and held separate meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the President and the parliament speaker as well as the vice president.

