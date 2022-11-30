  1. Iran
Iraqi PM visits holy Iranian city of Mashhad

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – On a visit to Iran, Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited the holy city of Mashhad to pay a pilgrimage visit to the holy shrine of 8th Shia Imam, Reza (AS) on Wednesday.

After arriving in Mashhad, the Iraqi Prime Minister went to visit the holy shrine of 8th Shia Imam, Reza (AS).

A meeting with the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi is one of the plans of Al-Sudani's trip to Mashhad.

A number of Iraqi ministers were accompanying the Iraqi premier. 

The Iraqi delegation arrived in Iran for a state visit on Tuesday and held separate meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the President and the parliament speaker as well as the vice president. 

