Iran-Iraq cooperation brought stability to region: UN Envoy

The UN envoy made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh on Thursday night.

Plasschaert and Al-e Sadegh appreciated the continuous efforts of Baghdad to expand regional negotiations. The two sides also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and ways to support the country's government and its stability and security.

The Iranian envoy described the recent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Tehran as important and emphasized that the United Nations should play a more important role in supporting Iraq's efforts to improve the security and regional situation.

The UN envoy, for her part, called for the continuation of Tehran-Baghdad cooperation.

