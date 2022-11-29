  1. Politics
Nov 29, 2022, 4:44 PM

Leader receives Iraqi prime minister

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday evening received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present at the meeting of Ayatollah Khamenei and al-Sudani.

Details of the meeting have not been released so far.

Al-Sudani who arrived in Tehran as the head of a political and economic delegation was welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi at Saadabad Complex. 

In his two-day visit, Al-Sudani is set to hold meetings with the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This trip is the first visit of an Iraqi official to Iran after the formation of the new Iraqi government. 

