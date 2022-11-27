Raeisi pays visit to Army Navy parade in S Iran

'Sahand' and 'Alborz' destroyers, 'Fajr' and 'Sirik' frigates, 'Tunb' ship, 'Hormuz' landing craft, helicopters, 'Ghadir' and 'Fateh' submarines were among the units present in this parade.

The President also visited the exhibition of the achievements of the Navy before going on the deck of the 'Sahand' destroyer to see the parade of the army units.

Raeisi, who has traveled to Bandar-e-Jask on Sunday morning to participate in the naval parade of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on the occasion of the Army Navy Day, was welcomed by the Governor-General of Hormozgan, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and a group of local officials.

Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani also accompanies the Iranian President on his visit to the southern province of the country.

This item is being updated...

