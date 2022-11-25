  1. Politics
Raeisi, other officials thank Team Melli for win vs Wales

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – In separate messages, President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf and military officials thanked the hardworking members of the national football team for victory against Wales that made the people happy.

In a message on the occasion of the victory of Iran's national football team against the Wales football team, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi wrote, "The hard-working members of Iran's national football team; I would like to sincerely thank you and the head coach and other people involved in the national team for fighting bravely and bringing happiness with your victory to the people of our country."

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami and other officials have thanked the national football team for making people happy after the win against Wales.

Iran national football team won the second match of World Cup against Wales 2-0, on Friday.

