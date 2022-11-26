Top officials stress increased cooperation among apparatuses

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the venue of the Office of President, top officials of the country exchanged their views on the most important issues of the country.

President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei stressed the need for stepping up cooperation between parliament and the government to prepare the 7th Development Plan for the country's future.

They also stressed the need for using the unused assets of apparatuses to be used in the production industry.

The three top officials further pointed to the Leader's remarks on Baisij role and Basiji culture earlier today and stressed the promotion and strengthening of the Baisji culture in the society in line with the Leader's comments.

