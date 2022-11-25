Malaysia a priority for Iran in Asia, Islamic community

Speaking in a phone call with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Friday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of the country.

Raeisi said, "Iran and Malaysia have great and varied capacities in the fields of economy, technology, culture and international cooperation, and the serious efforts of the officials of the two countries can use these capacities in line with the interests of both countries and nations."

Emphasizing the development of relations, the President said, "Malaysia is among the Islamic and Asian priorities for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, also stated in this telephone conversation that Iran and Malaysia have a lot of potential to expand relations in the cultural and commercial fields as much as possible.

Ibrahim said, "We will use all our efforts to cement ties with the two friendly and great Islamic countries more than before."

KI