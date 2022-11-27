Raeisi stresses importance of Makran coasts in maritime trade

"The coast of Makran can reach a point where it can become an economic, commercial, trade and production center not only for the provinces of Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan but for the (whole) country," Raeisi said.

The Iranian president also called for solving the problems of this critical and strategic region of the country.

The development of Makran beaches, which is the connecting point of the North-South corridor, has been emphasized many times in the speeches of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as some senior military commanders in recent years.

On the occasion of the National Day of the Navy, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi paid a visit to the parade of subsurface, surface, and flying units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in the second marine area of Jask.

The President also visited the exhibition of the achievements of the Navy before going on the deck of the 'Sahand' destroyer to see the parade of the army units.

MP/IRN84954532