New naval achievements to join Iran Army Navy

"Damavand and Zagros destroyers are two of the achievements that are ready to join the Navy. The Damavand destroyer is currently undergoing operational tests in the Northern Fleet and Zagros destroyer is under operational tests in Southern Fleet," said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani in an interview with Fars News Agency.

According to General Irani, combat helicopters and long-range drones are supposed to be joined the second naval region of the army navy. "Our combat supportive helicopters are supposed to be equipped with both artillery and missile and rocket systems. In addition, the missile and rocket systems installed on these helicopters work intelligently."

MNA/FNA14010902000460