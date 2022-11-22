US gives Ukraine additional $4.5 billion in financial aid

Today, the United States continued to uphold its unwavering commitment to Ukraine with the mobilization of an additional $4.5 billion in grants for direct budget support...These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks and help the Government of Ukraine defend against Russia’s illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services, including wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the release.

She noted that the latest disbursement would bring total US direct budget support to Ukraine to $13 billion, all in grants.

MNA