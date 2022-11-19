Ukraine to jointly produce heavy weapons with six NATO states

"Ukraine is integrating into the NATO military-industrial complex. Ukroboronprom will produce and develop heavy weapons and military equipment jointly with at least 6 NATO member states," the message of Ukroboronprom reads, Euro Integration reported.

These countries involved in the joint production are Poland, Czech Republic, France, Denmark, and several others; the agreements with them do not allow for the disclosure of any details.

"Yes, we are creating joint defense companies, building closed-cycle ammunition production lines, jointly producing armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems, and jointly developing new high-tech weapons. In order to do this, we are using both existing facilities and newly created ones in safe locations," Ukroboronprom reports.

"To boost the development of existing international defense projects and the launch of new ones, Ukroboronprom and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine have agreed to further coordinate their actions. This should help attract more foreign partners to strengthen the defense industry of Ukraine," Ukroboronprom adds.

One of the latest agreements concluded was with the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian state-owned company Ukroboronprom and the Intergovernmental Agency for Defence Cooperation under the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic agreed to create a joint defense cluster. This was in accordance with the agreements reached between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

RHM/PR