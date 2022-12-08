US Senate announces further support for rioters in Iran

This resolution asks the US President Joe Biden's administration to impose new sanctions against Iranian officials and institutions under the pretext of these riots.

In addition, American senators have asked the private sector in their country to cooperate with the government and provide access to the necessary technologies for rioters in Iran to communicate with each other.

After seeing Iran's steadfastness in demanding nation's rights in the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA, Washington and the Western countries went towards sparking riots in Iran over the past few months with the aim of pushing Tehran to make concessions at the negotiating table.

