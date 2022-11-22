Germany deploying Patriot systems to Poland’s border

“I accepted with satisfaction the proposal of the German Minister of Defense regarding the deployment of additional Patriot missile launchers in our country,” Blaszczak said in a tweet. “During today's telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with Ukraine,” The Drive reported.

The move comes in the wake of an incident last week in which a stray missile landed in Polish territory near the Ukrainian border, killing two people.

Polish leaders, US, and other NATO officials say the available evidence is increasingly pointing to an errant Ukrainian surface-to-air missile being responsible for that incident.

However, details about the specific circumstances remain murky.

Blaszczak said that as of Monday, it was unclear which version of the Patriot system would be provided by Germany, how quickly it would be provided or how long it would be stationed in Poland.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon sent two Patriot batteries to Poland, which is seeking to purchase six more.

