New UK PM makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, local UK media cited Downing Street as saying in a statement on Saturday.

A Number 10 spokesperson revealed, “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support.”

Zelensky replied to an earlier tweet by Sunak saying, “Thank you, Rishi Sunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory..."

The new Prime Minister has vowed to continue the close partnership with Zelensky seen under Boris Johnson, who made multiple visits during his time as Prime Minister.

He has promised Ukraine a £50 million package of defence aid.

MNA/PR