Cuban president blames US, NATO for Ukraine conflict

"The causes of the current conflict in the region must be sought in the aggressive policy of the US and in NATO's expansion to the borders with the Russian Federation," Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a plenary session of the State Duma on Tuesday.

"Cuba vigorously condemns the sanctions unilaterally imposed against the Russian Federation," he added.

Diaz-Canel stressed that Havana, while repeatedly condemning sanctions against Russia, was in favor of a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reported.

MP/PR