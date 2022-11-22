  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2022, 9:30 PM

Cuban president blames US, NATO for Ukraine conflict

Cuban president blames US, NATO for Ukraine conflict

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is on a visit to Moscow, believes that the United States and NATO are the main cause of the current conflict in Ukraine.

"The causes of the current conflict in the region must be sought in the aggressive policy of the US and in NATO's expansion to the borders with the Russian Federation," Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a plenary session of the State Duma on Tuesday.

"Cuba vigorously condemns the sanctions unilaterally imposed against the Russian Federation," he added.

Diaz-Canel stressed that Havana, while repeatedly condemning sanctions against Russia, was in favor of a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reported.

MP/PR

News Code 193975

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News