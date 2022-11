This amount of the smuggled fuel has been seized in Bushehr and Ganaveh which are situated in the south of Iran, Colonel Yadollah Sharafi said.

He went on to say that three defendants have been detained in this regard.

Also, one tanker truck and a light-duty truck have been confiscated as they had no authorized documents for carrying the fuel, he further noted.

The seized diesel cargo is worth 1 billion and 476 million rials (Iranian currency), he stated.

AMK/5635903