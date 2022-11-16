  1. Iran
Nov 16, 2022, 11:59 PM

Over 30K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Zahedan

Over 30K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Zahedan

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Above 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in the Zahedan county of Iran, a local official announced.

An official in the Tazirat (reprimand) Department of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mosa Abbaszadeh Mahmoudi said that 30,200 liters of smuggled diesel have been confiscated from a truck.

The driver, as the defendant, went under investigation and was found guilty as he did not have the legal document for carrying that amount of fuel, he noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRIB3639179

News Code 193724

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News