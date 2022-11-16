Over 30K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Zahedan

An official in the Tazirat (reprimand) Department of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Mosa Abbaszadeh Mahmoudi said that 30,200 liters of smuggled diesel have been confiscated from a truck.

The driver, as the defendant, went under investigation and was found guilty as he did not have the legal document for carrying that amount of fuel, he noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

