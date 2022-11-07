35K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The smuggled fuel has been seized in an adjacent village to the Parsian County which is located in the Hormozgan province of Iran, Mojtaba Ghahramani pointed out.

During the operation, one smuggler has been detained, he further noted.

It is estimated that the seized cargo is worth 7 billion and 350 million rials (Iranian currency), he underlined.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

