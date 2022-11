Two fishing vessels have been seized during the operation, a navy official in Abadan said.

Some 15 smugglers, who had planned to sell the cargo in Iraq, have been detained, Colonel Hakim Abbaszadeh further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRIB3650061