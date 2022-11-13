175K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The official pointed out that the seized fuel was worth 47.4 billion rials (Iranian national currency).

Some six defendants have been detained during the operation, he said, noting that three vessels have been confiscated in this regard.

Earlier on November 1, as much as 160,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated in Minab, Iran.

Also on August 10, police announced that its forces seized 32,000 liters of smuggled Diesel fuel in one operation in Minab County, Hormozgan province, south of Iran.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/5630556