50K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

Colonel Yousef Soleimani said that 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been confiscated from five heavy-duty trucks.

Some five defendants have been detained in this regard, he further noted.

The seized cargo was carrying the fuel from Bam to Iranshahr Sistan and Baluchestan Province, he stated.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRIB3663918