  1. Iran
Dec 7, 2022, 11:15 PM

50K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

50K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Police Commander of Bam in Kerman province, southern Iran said that 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been confiscated in the region.

Colonel Yousef Soleimani said that 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been confiscated from five heavy-duty trucks.

Some five defendants have been detained in this regard, he further noted.

The seized cargo was carrying the fuel from Bam to Iranshahr Sistan and Baluchestan Province, he stated.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRIB3663918

News Code 194609

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News