Iran offers condolences to Palestinians on Jabalia camp fire

In a post on his Twitter account, Nasser Kan'ani, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman offered condolences to Palestinians over the Thursday deadly fire in the Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

At least 21 individuals were killed in a fire at a house north of Gaza City on Thursday, media reported.

Activists on Twitter said that the house caught fire because petrol was stored in it amid the power shortages that force people to use all sorts of alternatives.

There are eight refugee camps with a combined population of 2.3 million people, and Jabalia is one of them, according to media.

