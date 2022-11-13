Resistance forces conduct operations against Zionists

The first operation was carried out in the Shaked settlement during which the Resistance fighters opened fire on the Israeli regime's military forces.

Armed clashes were also reported between the Palestinians and the Zionists in the Beit Ummar settlement in al-Khalil.

Palestinian forces also attacked and destroyed the control and surveillance room of the Zionist military in the Al Aroub camp located in the north of al-Khalil.

Palestinians also confronted the Israeli regime's troops in Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jenin.

On Saturday night, the Zionist media reported that tens of thousands of war bullets were stolen from the military barracks of the regime in the occupied Golan.

The security forces of the Zionist regime arrested a number of residents of the northern areas on suspicion of theft, and the police are expected to request an extension of their detention.

