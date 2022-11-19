Progress of Iran invalidated logic of liberal democracy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of people from Isfahan province on Saturday in the Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on the anniversary of the burial of 370 Sacred Defense martyrs in 1982.

He pointed to the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and stated that the youth of the country created an epic on the battlefield and managed to defeat the Iraqi Ba’athist regime under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein who had been armed to teeth and heavily supported by the Global Arrogance including the United States and its allies.

The problem of the Global Arrogance including the United States with the Islamic Republic of Iran is that they do not want to witness Iran’s progress and achievements in the international arena, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that if in their view, Islamic Iran is made progress, the logic of the liberal democracy in the Western world will be invalidated.

The Westerners were able to plunder the whole world with the logic of liberal democracy for more than two centuries and consequently, they looted the property of countries under the pretext of establishing democracy, he emphasized.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to one of the heinous crimes committed by the United States in Afghanistan and said that Americans came and committed crimes in Afghanistan for 20 years.

The Leader pointed to the riots in the county, which are fomented by the Western countries and said that the enemies are angered by the Iran’s progress and try to disappoint the people with the Islamic government.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Islamic Establishment has grown too strong that rioters’ acts of mischief cannot deal damage to it.

He predicted that the end of the riots is near and called on judicial authorities to sue and punish the major elements behind the riots in accordance with their crimes they have committed in burning people’s property, and martyring innocent people as well as security forces.

MA/