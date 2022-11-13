Leader's envoy meets with Zahedan Friday Prayers Imam

Heading a high-ranking delegation from Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's representative senior cleric Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari went to Zahedan on Sunday and held a meeting with Zahedan’s Sunni Friday Prayers leader Mowlavi Abdolhamid.

In the meeting, which was also attended by the representative of the Leader's envoy to the Sistan and Balochistan Province and some Sunni scholars and clergymen, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the recent events in Iran.

Haj Ali Akbari is planned to share the Leader's viewpoints and measures to solve the problems of Sistan and Baluchistan Province with the Sunni scholars and government officials of the southeastern province and different groups.

The Leader's representative is also scheduled to visit some victims of recent events in the country.

MNA/5631234