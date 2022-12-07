16th of Azar symbol of US coup plotters’ scandal against Iran

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, he stated that “Azar 16th” is a symbol of seeking independence, fighting against Global Arrogance, colonization and foreign interference, and also a sign of defeat and notoriety of the American coup plotters against the Iranian nation.

He congratulated the Students’ Day to all university students, researchers and scientists throughout the country and commemorated the names and memories of martyred students.

In the Iranian calendar, the Azar 16th (December 7) has been designated as University Student Day which is the symbol of the anti-global arrogance and anti-colonialism approach of the students and the university in history.

MA/5648957