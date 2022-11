Ayatollah Khamenei performed the pilgrimage and morning prayers there.

No more details released yet.

Located in Rey, south of the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Shah Abdol-Azim shrine is the tomb of Shah Abdol Azim a fifth generation descendant of the second Shia Imam, Imam Hassan (PBUH). He was entombed here after his death in the 9th century.

MNA/