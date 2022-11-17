Conveying martyrs message to new generation necessary

Addressing the organizers of the second National Congress for Martyrs of Qom Province, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei touched upon the prominent figures of martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the path of God.

With regard to martyrdom, the title “martyr” is a title that cannot be easily overlooked. The word “martyr” encompasses a set of religious, national, and human values. When you say “martyr,” this word is actually a book in itself. A set of religious teachings are contained within this word. A set of national teachings are contained within this word. A set of moral teachings and virtues are contained within this word. It is a very important word, Ayatollah Khamenei said in this meeting.

The word martyr is a collection of religious, national, and moral teachings. As for religious issues, the first thing that a martyr brings to a person’s mind is fighting on the path of God. Martyrs have taken action, fought, and been martyred in the way of God, Leader underlined.

"A person gives his life for the comfort of others. Someone martyred for security gives his life so that others can live in security. Someone martyred in the Holy Defense gave his life so that the evil, the oppressive enemy could not fulfill the promise he had made to himself about advancing all the way to Tehran and humiliating the Iranian nation," he also pointed out.

RHM/khamenei.ir