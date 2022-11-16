Zionists seeking to attribute attack on oil tanker to Tehran

Providing no logical proof, Zionist military officials claimed that Iran was indeed behind the attack.

They claimed that the main goal wasn’t to hit an Israel-linked target, but rather to disrupt preparations for the soccer World Cup in nearby Qatar.

Earlier on Tuesday, an oil tanker, belonging to an Israeli billionaire, was struck in an exploding drone attack off Oman.

According to an informed official, on condition of anonymity, the drone attack was carried out with suicide drones.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a defense official as saying that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker was struck in an exploding drone attack in the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company AP said was ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Representatives for Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment.

