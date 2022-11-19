Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in PG: CENTCOM

The announcement by General Michael Kurilla at the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain came after a drone strike off the coast of Oman this week that hit a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned firm.

The attack was the latest in a string of disruptions in Persian Gulf waters that are a key route for world energy supplies.

“By this time next year, Task Force 59 will bring together a fleet of over 100 unmanned surface and subsurface vessels operating together, communicating together and providing maritime domain awareness,” the CENTCOM chief said.

Tehran has previously declared that regional security must be maintained by the regional countries, denouncing foreign powers' presence in the region.

MNA