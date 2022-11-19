  1. Sports
FIFA president blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western critics of Qatar

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, defending the World Cup host on the eve of the kick-off.

Qatar officials say their country has been the target of "racism" and "double standards".

Infantino, speaking at his opening press conference of the tournament in Doha, had harsh words for critics of Qatar.

"This moral lesson-giving – one-sided – is just hypocrisy," said the Swiss.

"I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust."

He added, "For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years we should apologize for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people."

Infantino also expressed his support for marginalized communities.

