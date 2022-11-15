Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan's tour agencies sign 50 MoUs

Tajik capital of Dushanbe hosted a regional tourism development forum on November 12.

Tajik craftspeople and tourist companies reportedly put on display their achievements in tourism and relevant industries at the event that reportedly brought together delegations from Tajikistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

According to the Tajik English-language website "Asia Plus" website, an Iranian delegation led by Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi reportedly expressed the readiness of Iran in expanding collaboration with Tajikistan in developing various directions of tourism, including the historical and cultural tourism, environmental tourism and medical tourism.

The Tajik source cited Tajikistan’s Tourism Development Committee as reporting the tour agencies of Tajikistan, Iran and Uzbekistan signed more than 50 new cooperation documents during the forum.

