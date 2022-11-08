Zimbabwe strategic ally for Iran in Africa: Minister

Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi met and held talks with Mrs. Auxillia Mnangagwa, the wife of the President of Zimbabwe or the first lady here in Tehran, Iran.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Zimbabwe, Mortazavi said that Iran and Zimbabwe share common positions in international arenas, and Zimbabwe is a friend and strategic ally of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the African continent.

Elaborating on the capacities of the Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare, he expressed hope that the two sides can also cooperate extensively in economic and commercial areas with each other.

Pointing to the unilateral sanctions on Iran and Zimbabwe by the West and the US, he underlined that Iran and Zimbabwe should develop economic ties and use bilateral capacities.

Pointing out that eight joint meetings have been held with Zimbabwe so far, he expressed hope that the upcoming summit in Tehran will be held as soon as possible with the plan of exchanging joint cooperation agreements.

Describing sanctions as an opportunity to enhance production and improve human resources productivity, Mortazavi reiterated that Iran is ready to transfer knowledge and pave the way for the development of Zimbabwe’s energy, transportation, tourism, medicine, and mining plus processing sectors.



Mrs. Auxillia Mnangagwa, for her part, described Iran and Zimbabwe’s goals as the same and called for boosting mutual ties.

