Dec 7, 2022, 6:30 PM

Iranian, Tajik ministers discuss energy cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji met and held talks with Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of export of oil, gas condensate and oil products, and petrochemical products.

Iran's exploration and extraction in Tajikistan, technical and engineering services, and the reconstruction and modernization of Tajikistan's oil refineries were among other topics discussed by the parties.

The Iranian and Tajik delegations held expert meetings on Wednesday.

The 15th edition of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission ended in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

