Iran, Uzbekistan ink MoU on countering money laundering

The Eurasian Group's plenary meeting on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism was held on November 21-25 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The Uzbek delegation, headed by the head of the Anit-Economic Crimes Department under the Prosecutor General's Office, attended the meeting in Tajikistan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the director of the financial intelligence unit of Iran, Hadi Khani met and signed an MoU on countering money laundering with Uzbek officials.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen and expand interdepartmental cooperation in the field of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

MoU was signed at the meeting on cooperation in exchange for information regarding money laundering, terrorist financing, and related crimes.

