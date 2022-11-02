Isfahan to host 8th ECO Minerals Experts Group Meeting

Experts from seven countries including Pakistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Iran are to participate in the event.

The meeting aims at exchanging viewpoints of experts and managers of ECO member states and sharing new ideas and perspectives as well as solving the problems of the current geological and mineral sectors.

Established as Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, the Organization was rechristened as “ECO” in 1985.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, Middle East and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe.

The overall objective of the Organization is the sustainable economic development of its Member States and the Region as a whole.

