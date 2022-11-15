Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 15 

Ettela’at
IRGC pounds new separatist terrorist groups’ bases in Iraqi Kurdistan region
Iran warns against destructive measures in Iran-IAEA coop.
Kayhan
Iranian scientists attain salient achievements in treatment of cancer using ‘Gene Therapy’
EU sanctions 29 Iranian individuals, three entities
Abrar
Javan
Jomouhri Eslami
Afkar
