Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 15 

Ettela’at

IRGC pounds new separatist terrorist groups’ bases in Iraqi Kurdistan region

Iran warns against destructive measures in Iran-IAEA coop.

Kayhan

Iranian scientists attain salient achievements in treatment of cancer using ‘Gene Therapy’

EU sanctions 29 Iranian individuals, three entities

Abrar

A delegation of IAEA to travel to Iran soon

Pres. Raeisi meets with Team Melli squad before departing for Qatar

Javan

Raeisi calls on Natl. Football Team members bring about happiness among people

Jomouhri Eslami

Afkar

Iran witnessing hasty, unconstructive behavior of EU countries over JCPOA

Iran determined to defeat rivals in group stage in 2022 World Cup: Asian Football Confederation

