Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 12  

Kayhan

Iran’s export of products to Iraq to reach $10 billion by yearend

Iran defeated US, Israel, Europe plots decisively: Hezbollah chief

Iran achieved salient progress, ranging from inauguration of strategic railway to building hypersonic ballistic missile despite sanctions

Iran

Iran’s destabilization project failed: Pres. Raeisi

IMF predicts Iran’s inflation rate to hit below 20% in next two years

Hamshahri

Iran fully prepared to counter threats by building hypersonic ballistic missile

Javan

Enemies scared, keep sending messages not to move any action against them: IRGC chief cmdr.

Aftab

Iran built hypersonic ballistic missile: IRGC cmdr.

Abrar

Iran FM warns about UN Human Rights Council meeting

Atrak

Iran managed to build hypersonic ballistic missile to counter threats: Brig. Gen. Salami

Large Russian trade-economic delegation to arrive in Iran soon: envoy

US reacts to Iran’s hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran’s rail transit record broken

Azarbaijan

Iran exporting aquatic animals to 55 world countries

Iran’s eye-catching progress in defense industry turned into challenge for enemies

Arman-e Melli

Solving economic problems 13th govt. top priority: Raeisi

Eskenas

Iran-Armenia trade value to triple: industry minister

Afkar

Iran achieved building of hypersonic ballistic missile to counter advanced defense system

Iran’s trade with Armenia to surge: Fatemi Amin

Eghtesad-e Mardom

Iran’s exports value to Iraq to hit $10bn by yearend

Jomhouri Eslami

Zahedan-Khash Railway inaugurated

MA/