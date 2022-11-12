Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 12  

Kayhan
Iran’s export of products to Iraq to reach $10 billion by yearend
Iran defeated US, Israel, Europe plots decisively: Hezbollah chief
Iran achieved salient progress, ranging from inauguration of strategic railway to building hypersonic ballistic missile despite sanctions
Iran
Iran’s destabilization project failed: Pres. Raeisi
IMF predicts Iran’s inflation rate to hit below 20% in next two years
Hamshahri
Iran fully prepared to counter threats by building hypersonic ballistic missile
Javan
Enemies scared, keep sending messages not to move any action against them: IRGC chief cmdr.
Aftab
Abrar
Iran FM warns about UN Human Rights Council meeting
Atrak
Large Russian trade-economic delegation to arrive in Iran soon: envoy
US reacts to Iran’s hypersonic ballistic missile
Iran’s rail transit record broken
Azarbaijan
Iran exporting aquatic animals to 55 world countries
Arman-e Melli
Solving economic problems 13th govt. top priority: Raeisi
Eskenas
Iran-Armenia trade value to triple: industry minister
Afkar
Iran’s trade with Armenia to surge: Fatemi Amin
Eghtesad-e Mardom
Jomhouri Eslami
Zahedan-Khash Railway inaugurated
