Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 20

Ebtekar:
Ayatollah Khamenei says mischief will surely get ended
Ettela'at:
Amnesty International criticizes US immunity grant to MBS
Leader receives hundreds of people of Isfahan
US says agreed with Russia not starting nuclear war
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Leader calls for pursuing Isfahan water problems
Funeral ceremonies of recent martyrs gloriously held in Mashhad, Shiraz, Sanandaj
Malaysia elections taking place with presence of 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad
Israeli regime PM says Azerbaijan important partner for Tel Aviv
Shargh:
Leader: West's anger due to progress of Islamic Republic of Iran
Arman-e Melli:
Leader says no one has right to punish someone arbitrarily
Aftab:
Ulyanov announces consultations between Iran, IAEA in Tehran
