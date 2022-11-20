  1. Iran
Nov 20, 2022, 9:45 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 20

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 20.

Ebtekar:

Ayatollah Khamenei says mischief will surely get ended

Ettela'at:

Amnesty International criticizes US immunity grant to MBS

Leader receives hundreds of people of Isfahan

 US says agreed with Russia not starting nuclear war

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader calls for pursuing Isfahan water problems

Funeral ceremonies of recent martyrs gloriously held in Mashhad, Shiraz, Sanandaj

Malaysia elections taking place with presence of 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad

Israeli regime PM says Azerbaijan important partner for Tel Aviv

Shargh:

Leader: West's anger due to progress of Islamic Republic of Iran

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says no one has right to punish someone arbitrarily

Aftab:

Ulyanov announces consultations between Iran, IAEA in Tehran

