Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 20

Ebtekar:

Ayatollah Khamenei says mischief will surely get ended

Ettela'at:

Amnesty International criticizes US immunity grant to MBS

Leader receives hundreds of people of Isfahan

US says agreed with Russia not starting nuclear war

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader calls for pursuing Isfahan water problems

Funeral ceremonies of recent martyrs gloriously held in Mashhad, Shiraz, Sanandaj

Malaysia elections taking place with presence of 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad

Israeli regime PM says Azerbaijan important partner for Tel Aviv

Shargh:

Leader: West's anger due to progress of Islamic Republic of Iran

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says no one has right to punish someone arbitrarily

Aftab:

Ulyanov announces consultations between Iran, IAEA in Tehran

MP