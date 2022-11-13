Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 13

Kayhan:

Zionist regime afraid of Iran's drone power

London-based anti-Iran media dispute with each other

Foreign media mission to censor Iran's achievements

Iran wins eighth World Championship in sitting volleyball

Iran:

Iran sitting volleyball wins eighth World Championship

Pres. Raeisi to Putin: Transit promotion to boost trade relations

Strikes hitting Macron govt.

Javan:

Macron resorts to meet with anti-Iranian opposition figures

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

EU says has not enough proof of Iran sending drones to Russia

Iran sitting volleyball team wins at World Championship for eighth time

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Ukrainian forces enter Kherson

Jam-e Jam:

Iran sitting volleyball team wins at World Championship

Aftab:

Gharibabadi: US hostile narrates must not disturb public opinion

Etela'at:

Peaceful gatherings authorized in Iran

