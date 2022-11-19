  1. Iran
Nov 19, 2022, 9:27 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 19 

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, November 19.

Ettela’at

Leader urges conveying martyrs’ message to new generation

IAEA’s Board of Governors issues anti-Iran resolution

Iran sanctions French automakers

Iran

96 countries against anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s BoG

Javan

Leader calls for making utmost efforts to convey message of martyrs to new generation

Kayhan

Senior cleric wanted extreme punishment for perpetrators of riots in Iran

1st scientific rank in region belongs to Iran

Former Israeli PM Bennett supported rioters in Iran

Mardom Salari

IAEA’s Board of Governors approved 3rd anti-Iran resolution  

