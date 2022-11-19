Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 19 

Ettela’at
Leader urges conveying martyrs’ message to new generation
IAEA’s Board of Governors issues anti-Iran resolution
Iran sanctions French automakers
Iran
96 countries against anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s BoG
Javan
Leader calls for making utmost efforts to convey message of martyrs to new generation
Kayhan
Senior cleric wanted extreme punishment for perpetrators of riots in Iran
1st scientific rank in region belongs to Iran
Former Israeli PM Bennett supported rioters in Iran
Mardom Salari
IAEA’s Board of Governors approved 3rd anti-Iran resolution
MA//
Your Comment