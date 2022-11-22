Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 22

Kayhan:

European Parliament member says US, NATO kill over 1 mn Iraqi citizens in illegal invasion

IRGC missile, drone attacks dismantle terrorists

Raieis: Iran's health system rates 1st in region, 15th in world

Ettela'at:

Spox.: Iran not to allow any threat from Iraqi soil

Iran's football experiences heavy defeat in first step

Shahrvand:

Raeisi says enemy's hatred of Iran progress immense

Setare Sobh:

Team Melli loses to England 6-2

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran response to West starts in Fordow, Natanz

Arman-e Melli:

Iran showed its weakest performance in entire World Cup

MP