  1. Iran
Nov 14, 2022, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 14

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, November 14.

Kayan:

Massive explosion in Istanbul leaves dozens killed, injured

Leader attends Shah Abdol-Azim shrine

US spent $60 bn for Ukraine war

Delegation of Leader's office visit families of martyrs in Sistan and Baluchestan

Javan:

Leader's message conveyed to Sistan and Baluchestan people

Raeisi, Putin discuss Iran-Russia economic ties'

Leader attends Shah Abdol-Azim shrine

Iran:

Shocking explosion reported in Istanbul

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Terrorist explosion in Istanbul leaves 6 killed, 53 injured 

Iran lawmakers react to Azeri president remarks

Arman-e Emrooz:

Explosion shakes Turkey's Istiklal Avenue

Arman-e Melli:

Leader's envoy meets with Zahedan Friday Prayers Imam

Ebtekar:

Terrorist explosion hit central Istanbul

Etemad:

Over 50 killed, injured in Istiklal Avenue terrorist explosion 

Etela'at:

6 killed, 53 injured in Istanbul terrorist explosion

Leader's envoy meets with Zahedan Friday Prayers Imam Mowlavi Abdolhamid

Tehran blasts interference of Germany, France in Iran's affairs

Jam-e Jam:

Sleepy democracy in Washington

Khorasan:

Delegation of Leader's office visits Sistan and Baluchestan   

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Democrats retain control of Senate in tight midterm race

Shargh:

Leader's envoy meets with Mowlavi Abdolhamid in Zahedan

Marzieh Rahmani

