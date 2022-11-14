Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 14

Kayan:
Massive explosion in Istanbul leaves dozens killed, injured
Leader attends Shah Abdol-Azim shrine
US spent $60 bn for Ukraine war
Delegation of Leader's office visit families of martyrs in Sistan and Baluchestan
Javan:
Leader's message conveyed to Sistan and Baluchestan people
Raeisi, Putin discuss Iran-Russia economic ties'
Leader attends Shah Abdol-Azim shrine
Iran:
Shocking explosion reported in Istanbul
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Terrorist explosion in Istanbul leaves 6 killed, 53 injured
Iran lawmakers react to Azeri president remarks
Arman-e Emrooz:
Explosion shakes Turkey's Istiklal Avenue
Arman-e Melli:
Leader's envoy meets with Zahedan Friday Prayers Imam
Ebtekar:
Terrorist explosion hit central Istanbul
Etemad:
Over 50 killed, injured in Istiklal Avenue terrorist explosion
Etela'at:
6 killed, 53 injured in Istanbul terrorist explosion
Leader's envoy meets with Zahedan Friday Prayers Imam Mowlavi Abdolhamid
Tehran blasts interference of Germany, France in Iran's affairs
Jam-e Jam:
Sleepy democracy in Washington
Khorasan:
Delegation of Leader's office visits Sistan and Baluchestan
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Democrats retain control of Senate in tight midterm race
Shargh:
Leader's envoy meets with Mowlavi Abdolhamid in Zahedan
RHM/
Your Comment