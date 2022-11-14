  1. World
  2. North America
Nov 14, 2022, 5:30 PM

4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus in US

4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus in US

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Police in the US state of Idaho say they are investigating the deaths of four university students whose bodies were found in a home near the campus.

The deaths have been classified as suspected homicides, according to police in Moscow, a college town in north-central Idaho.

The bodies of the students from the University of Idaho were discovered on Sunday after police responded to a report about an unconscious person, the city administration said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

No additional details were available, including the cause of death.

All classes for Monday were canceled, the university said, and are set to resume on Tuesday.

Soon after the bodies were found, the university alerted students to shelter in place for about an hour until police concluded that there was no threat to others in the area.

Police in Moscow were seeking information from the public for the ongoing investigation.

ZZ/PR

News Code 193641

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News