2 men killed in shootings in New York neighborhoods

The victims, both 35, were gunned down in East New York and Cypress Hills — neighborhoods policed by the NYPD’s 75th Precinct, which has seen over 70 shootings this year, according to the NYPD.

A third man, 29, was also shot and injured in East New York Monday in the same roughly six-hour span, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area following the shooting both on foot and in a grey Nissan, police said, New York Post reported.

Bullets flew a third time less than an hour later in Cypress Hills.

The gunman in that shooting fled on foot.

There have been no arrests in the trio of shootings, according to cops.

Monday’s violence adds to the 69 shootings in the 75th Precinct from the start of this year through Sunday that left 80 people wounded by bullets, according to NYPD data.

MP/PR