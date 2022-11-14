  1. World
Nov 14, 2022, 3:30 PM

3 dead in shooting at University of Virginia

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – A student gunman was at large after he fatally shot three people and wounded two others at a garage on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night, the local US media have cited the authorities as saying.

A student gunman was at large after he fatally shot three people and wounded two others at a garage on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night, the authorities said, according to an NY Times report.

The University officials urged people on the campus in Charlottesville to shelter in place.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were students.

The university’s office of emergency management said it received reports of shots fired at a garage on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The University of Virginia Police Department identified the gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who the university president said in an email to the campus was a student at the school.

