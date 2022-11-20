5 dead, 18 injured in overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

According to the police, five people were killed Saturday night at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Another 18 people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated but is in custody, CNN reported.

Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Police declined to speak about a possible motive. Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

The area of N. Carefree and N. Academy in Colorado springs is closed for police activity and medical personnel rushing to and from the scene.

MNA/PR