10 killed in mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia

A man believed, to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead, BBC reported.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted "police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart".

There are few details, but a police officer spoke of no more than 10 people killed and multiple injured. No motive has emerged.

Police told reporters that the attack happened at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT).

Spokesperson Leo Kosinski said the shooting was believed to have happened inside the store, and that the suspect acted alone.

Walmart said it was "shocked at this tragic event" and that it was "working closely with law enforcement".

Tuesday evening's attack comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in the US state of Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17 others.

In 2019, a mass shooting at a Walmart in the city of El Paso in Texas left 23 dead.

