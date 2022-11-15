  1. Technology
Iranian students win 3rd place in RAeS competitions

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – By designing the "LyreBird" plane, the students of Iran's Sharif University of Technology (team ShadX) managed to rank third among the 50 teams participating in the Royal Aeronautical Society aircraft design competition.

England and Italy achieved first and second place respectively.

Saman Bakhtiari, Azadeh Izadi, Melika Sabzikari, Parsa Inanloo, Milad Bahari, Arash Fat'h Lipaei, and Zahra Jouyandeh are the members of the team ShadX.

ShadX-2021 Team WAS awarded 2nd place in AIAA Design Competition before.

The Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) was originally known as The Aeronautical Society of Great Britain.

Established in 1866, the Society has been at the forefront of developments in aerospace, seeking to promote the highest professional standards and provide a central forum for sharing knowledge.

