Iran's football goalkeeper in Guinness book

Born in 1992, Alireza Beiranvand can be regarded as one of the deciding players of Iran’s national football team, aka Team Melli.

The keeper is known for his remarkable throws at the international level.

“Beiranvand really can throw a ball further than most goalkeepers can kick it,” givemesport website reported.

He has been registered in the Guinness World Records book for his farthest distance throw of a soccer ball in a match.

Beiranvand set the record during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium on October 11, 2016.

Team Melli was coached by Carlos Queiroz in the match that ended in Iran's victory (1-0).

World-renowned for his throwing distribution, Beiranvand threw the ball as far as 61 m 26 mm (200 ft 1.57 in.).

The best penalty keeper

In March 2020 the Asian Champions League on its Twitter account started a poll and listed Beiranvand from Iran, Ante Covic from Australia, Kwoun Sun-tae from Japan, and Farizal Marlias from Malaysia. Finally, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was selected as the best penalty keeper in Asia.

The moment when the 30-year-old custodian saved Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty during the match against Portugal at the 2018 World Cup went viral at the time. He caught the world's attention after he saved a penalty shot from Portugal's superstar which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Persepolis football team goalkeeper was named the best player of the Iran Professional League (IPL) 2018-19. In a ceremony held in Tehran’s Espinas Palace Hotel, Beiranvand was also honored as the best goalkeeper of the season.

In January 2022 the 40th edition of the Fajr Film Festival opened at Tehran’s Milad Tower with the screening of “Beyro”, a sports drama on the life story of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Directed by Morteza Aliabbas-Mirzai, the film focuses on the odyssey teenager Beiranvand embarks on from his birthplace Sarab-e Yas, a small village in the Lorestan region, to Tehran in 2011 when he made his debut in Naft Tehran.

In his recent interview published by the Persian service of Honaronline, Aliabbas-Mirzai talked about his strong desire to make a sports movie in praise of hope and social responsibility.

In his massive study on several sports personalities, he came to the conclusion that Beiranvand is the most appropriate one.

“Because, he is a living sports personality… and in addition, he had neither money nor a friend at court, and he does not blame anyone else for his problems,” he said.

Currently, the Iranian footballer plays as the Persepolis custodian’s in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi